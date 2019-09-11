Dabangg 3: As the first motion poster of the film starring Salman Khan is out, one can wonder about the other Christmas releases. Sallu Bhai being the Bollywood's biggest entertainer will give tough competition to Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Good News.

Dabangg 3: After Sooryavanshi, will Akshay Kumar once again avoid clash with Salman Khan this Christmas?

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 motion poster: After releasing the first motion poster from the cop drama film Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is all set to give tough competition to Akshay Kumar’s Christmas release Good News. The movie, however, will release a week late but there is no film of Salman Khan which in a week is off the box office! After Sooryavanshi stint, there are speculations that maybe Good News too will have a shift in release date looking at the fact same happened to the prior Rohit Shetty cop universe film Sooryavanshi.

Both the actors have an immense fan following but there is no doubt about the fact Salman Khan has a larger fan following in comparison and all his films are box office hits. From his cop dramas to a film without a storyline, for instance, Bharat, Tubelight, and many more too were blockbuster hits. Making the news official, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle a while back to make the announcement of Sooryavanshi release date getting preponed to March 27, 2020. The movie was all set to clash with Salman Khan’s next Inshallah, unfortunately, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial venture has been shelved.

Avoiding the biggest BO clash of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar the news came as a relief for makers but now the question is will Akshay Kumar once again change the date for his film Good News or would fight Salman Khan at the box office. The film Good News apart from Akshay Kumar also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, and Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor khan will be seen on screen after a gap of 10 years and had created much buzz among the fans.

Check out Salman Khan’s tweet here:

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Dabangg 3 will be releasing in four multilingual languages- Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie is set to be one of the biggest hits of Bollywood and apart from Salman Khan will also feature debutant Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeepa, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawab Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mouni Roy, Warina Hussain.

Check out the first poster from the film Dabangg 3 here:

