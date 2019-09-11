Meet Saiee Manjrekar, love interest of Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, the film is going to release on December 20. Here are ten beautiful photos of Saiee that will make your day.

Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar who was also in the first installment of Dabangg as Sonakshi’s alcoholic father Haria, he will be reprising his role in the third installment of the film. Saiee is going to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

Saiee, the actor of Dabangg 3 is young and beautiful and one just can’t miss out on going through her Instagram Profile which is filled with lovely photos of her and the fact has no denial that she is blessed with amazing looks and we are eagerly waiting to see her on silver screen until then we have her beautiful pictures which can help you to go through her profile and be a fan of her gracious beauty.

Saiee is going to play the love interest of Salman from his college days and her role is from the prequel and Chulbul has some memory of his first love and is conflicting from his present. The lead actress of the film is Sonakshi Sinha but Chulbul has some major scenes and songs with Saiee.

Saiee and her father Mahesh Manjrekar also have a scene together and Mahesh is very much happy about it that he is going to be in the same frame with his daughter.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and is produced by Salmaan Khan’s brother Arbaz Khan. The thriller action film is all set to release on December 20 this year.

