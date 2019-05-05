Dabangg 3: Salman Khan is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 with Kannada actor Sudeep, who will play the role of the main antagonist in the film. In a tweet, Sudeep thanked Salman Khan to make him feel like home on the first day of the schedule. He also shared a picture with Salman Khan in a gym, have a look.

Sudeep shares experience of working with Salman Khan on the first day of shoot

Dabangg 3: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in his film. Starting from playing Pawan Kumar in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Laxman Singh in Tubelight to Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger, the actor has never missed any chance of stepping out of his comfort zone and to deliver blockbuster hit films. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3. In the film, Kannada actor Sudeep will play the role of antagonist and is currently shooting for the film and it is predicted that the third instalment of Dabangg franchise will create more wonders than the earlier series.

Sudeep recently shared a picture with Bollywood superstar posing adorably in a gym. Sudeep opened up about his experience and quoted that despite of unbearable heat, scorching light, he has spent an amazing time on the sets with Salman Khan. Both of them have finished the first day of their shooting schedule and shared that Salman makes him feel like home.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and will also feature Sonakshi Sinha in the role of Rajjo. Some days back, the superstar also confirmed the date of release of the film. The film will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set,,,, it was a thrilling day,, fabulous unit,, fantabulous people,,,,, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home. pic.twitter.com/MAdKTsVAlH — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 4, 2019

In a small interview with a media portal, Arbaaz Khan revealed that they are leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with the interesting storyline in the third instalment. He further promised to fulfil the expectations of their fans from the franchise.

It seems that Sonakshi Sinha has coped up from Kalank and is all set to appear in the third instalment. In an interview, the actor revealed that for her Dabangg 3 is like coming back to her home. She further quoted that it is a fantastic and tremendous experience of working in the franchise for the third time. There were reports that Dabangg 3 may clash with Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, however, Ayan revealed that due to the work of effects, the film will release next year.

