Dabangg 3 teaser: Action, drama, and romance, Dabangg 3 is set to release soon and to increase the anticipation more, Salman Khan reveals he would promote his movie as Chulbul Pandey and not Salman Bhai. Check out the teaser!

Dabangg 3 teaser: From action to romance to violence, Salman Khan cop drama starrer has it all! To increase the buzz, even more, Salman Khan changed his name on twitter to Chulbul Pandey and in his 52-second Dabangg 3 teaser revealed that he doesn’t need Salman Khan to promote his movie! As excitement is in the air, Dabangg 3 is set to release this Christmas on December 20, 2019, and will be breaking box office barriers with this third sequel of Dabangg franchise.

Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, the Prabhudeva directorial venture will also cast Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep as the antagonist, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more actors in important roles. Sharing the teaser about a few minutes back, it shows Salman Khan all decked up in cop uniform, talking to his fans and revealing that now when he will promote his movie, he would as Chulbul Pandey.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is an upcoming Hindi drama film helmed by Prabhu deva, the duo had collaborated before in Wanted and have joined in for another blockbuster hit Dabangg 3. The movie has been produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and has been bankrolled under the banner Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. Written by Dilip Shukla, the third sequel is based on the early life of Salman Khan before his cop role.

Check out the teaser of the movie here:

After a gap of seven years, Salman Khan would be returning as a cop to Dabangg franchise. The Dabangg film series began in 2010 with debutant Sonakshi Sinha and after the massive success, the second sequel was released in 2012 and now the third is on its way! Salman Khan would be playing the role of inspector Chulbul Pandey and it would be a prequel to the two movies. The name needs no introduction, from its dilaogues- Ud Dabangg Dabangg to Etne Ched Karunga, Chulbul Pandey is a name in itself!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App