Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 will hit the silver screens on December 20. Makers of the film announced the release in four different languages and Tollywood actor Ram Charan will lend his voice for the Telugu version.

Dabangg 3: The much-awaited film featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the silver screens on Christmas this year. The action-thriller is scheduled to release on December 20, 2019. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is the sequel of Dabangg series reuniting the popular characters Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo.

The third chapter also features Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeepa in supporting roles. Makers of the film unveiled the first official motion poster of the film today and also announced the 100 days countdown. For a larger reach, the movie will be released in four different languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. The Telugu version of the film is being dubbed by Tollywood megastar Ram Charan.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans with the motion poster. Ram said the Salman starrer will get a positive response in Telugu states. Dabangg 3 is produced by Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. The motion poster released today introduces Salman as Chulbul Pandey and he is seen saying the famous dialogue. It has got a positive response from fans and they can’t wait to watch the movie.

Have a look:

On the work front, Ram is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s mega-budget film RRR. The movie features Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani. The film is slated to release next year in 2020 on July 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App