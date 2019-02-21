Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to begin the shooting of the third instalment of the blockbuster film Dabangg. The duo will commence the shooting of the film in April this year. South Indian superstar Sudeep has also been roped in the film to play the main antagonist. Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that Dabangg 3 will go on floors in April.

Although Salman Khan will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif, fans are super excited for his other upcoming film – Dabangg 3. The third sequel of the Dabangg franchise has been in the news for over a year now and Salman is constantly asked when the shooting of Dabangg 3 begin. Finally, the producer Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that the shooting of Dabangg 3 will commence in April.

Arbaaz Khan, who directed Dabangg 2 and produced both films in the franchise, revealed to an entertainment portal that they will start shooting for the film in the first week of April in Maheshwar and later move to Wai and Mumbai. Salman will yet another time reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. The makers of the film have also roped in south superstar Sudeep to play the main villain in Dabangg 3. While Sonu Sood was loved as Chhedi Singh in the first Dabangg movie, Prakash Raj stole the show in Dabangg 2 playing the main antagonist. Now, fans are hoping that Sudeep will bring a new kind of intensity playing the 3rd villain in this sequel.

According to the latest reports, Salman and Sonakshi will also be shooting for a romantic number in Jaipur. Although Prabhudeva, who is set to direct this film, is currently busy with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer which is being shot in London, he will return in mid-March to shoot for the song.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More