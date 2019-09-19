Dabangg 3 Trailer Release Date, Salman Khan movie Dabangg 3 Teaser release date: After creating a buzz with the drama film Bharat, Salman Khan is all set to conquer the hearts as Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of Dabangg franchise. Recently, reports revealed the dates of the trailer and the teaser of the film.

Dabangg 3 Trailer Release Date, Salman Khan movie Dabangg 3 Teaser release date: There is no doubt in saying that Salman Khan is among the allrounders of the industry as he tops the charts in every field rather it is romantic, action or thriller. Apart from acting, Salman Khan has also given opportunities for the fresh talent to appear on-screens. Currently, the hardworking actor is all set to conquer the hearts as Chulbul Pandey in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

Since Dabangg 3 is among the highly anticipated films, recently, the makers have released the dates of the trailer and the teaser. Reports reveal that the first glimpse of Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey will hit the theatres on October 2. Yes, you guessed it right, the first teaser of the film will appear on screens with Aditya Chopra’s film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Not only this, the reports also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out with Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Housefull 4 on October 25. As per reports since the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, so he must have requested Sajid for the attachment of the trailer. Since Housefull 4 is counted among the most entertaining films, the decision of attaching the trailer with Housefull 4 can benefit the makers in terms of garnering more eyeballs.

Reports reveal that this might be a double intelligent marketing strategy from the makers to keep the interest alive of the fans. Talking about the film, it is helmed by Prabhu Deva and will featuring Kiccha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. Moreover, Mouni Roy, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawab Shah and Mahie Gill will also feature in the film in supporting roles.

Reports also revealed that Salman Khan might also appear in Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. Earlier, Salman Khan was also supposed to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt, but days before the shooting began, the film got shelved by the filmmaker.

