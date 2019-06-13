After Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Warina Hussain is the latest addition to Salman Khan's Dabangg to add oomph with an item number. The Loveratri actress will be seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan is one of the hot topics of B-town nowadays for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3. The superstar is currently shooting for the item song Munna Badnaam Hua for Dabangg 3 in Mumbai. Earlier, there was speculation that Mouni Roy has been roped in for this item number. However, as per the latest buzz, the actress has been replaced by Loveyatri leading lady Warina Hussain, who stunned everyone with her performance.

The actress will be now be seen shaking a leg with Dabangg Khan in the song Munna Badmnaam Hua. Reports say that the song will be choreographed by ace Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Vaibhavi Merchant and her team is making sure to live up the hype of the franchise’s item songs and making sure to blend Salman Khan trademark moves with the new song. The team is aiming to wrap the schedule in a month in Mumbai.

In Dabangg 3, the superstar will be seen in two different looks, one as the young Chulbul Pandey and the other as the older Chulbul. The movie will also focus on the Chulbul’s life before he became a cop through flashback. The film will be releasing on December 20, 2019 and will see Salman returning along with Sonakshi Sinha.

Salman and Warina are having a great time shooting for the song, which has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Kamaal Khan of O O Jaane Jaana fame and Badshah. This time, the song is set in a modernized Dhaba and Warina will be seen in an Indo-western outfit. Her look is designed by Salman designer Ashley Lobo.

