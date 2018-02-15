The Dabangg star, Salman Khan, the profound actor who is often seen giving guest appearances in innumerable films is gearing up for a massive dance performance in Yamla Pagla Deewana 3. Salman, who is also a close associate of Bobby Deol, it would be an intriguing sight to the Dabangg star with the Deol family. Dharmendra, the veteran actor has also worked with Salman Khan in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,

Salman Khan, the profound actor who is often seen giving guest appearances in innumerable films such as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, Deewana Mastana, Tees Maar Khan and much more, is gearing up for a massive dance performance in Yamla Pagla Deewana 3. The actor is very close to Dharmendra, initially, after pitching the idea of Salman being part of Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, he happily agreed to part of a special song. The film features veteran actor Dharmendra, his two sons: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda.

Salman, who is also a close associate of Bobby Deol, it would be an intriguing sight to the Dabangg star with the Deol family. Dharmendra, the veteran actor has also worked with Salman Khan in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which also featured Kajol. Salman is currently busy in Bangkok, for Race 3. The actor paid a surprise visit to Dharmendra. The 82-year-old actor was deeply moved by Salman Khan’s surprise visit. Dharmendra had tweeted, “Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today… you will always be a son to me @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today… you will always be a son to me @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/2DSEObQYSR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 29, 2017

The great actor is coming with many new films such as Race 3, in which he will share the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor. Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on June 14 this year. Another film is Bharat, which is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s.