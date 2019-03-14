Kalank actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with one of the most loved actors Salman Khan and Pradhu Deva. All of them are heading to Dubai for their Dabangg Tour, which is produced by Sohail Khan. In the picture, all of them are looking super-excited for their tour.

It seems it is time for superstar Salman Khan to quench the thirst of his International fans through Da-Bangg tour 2019. Salman Khan is among the hardworking actors of the industry and leaves no chance of impressing fans with his stupendous performances. Dabangg tour is produced by Sohail Khan and some time back the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share about the tour. Recently, Rowdy Rathore actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a selfie with Salman Khan and Padhu Deva on her Instagram story. In the picture, all the actors were snapped at the airport, heading for their Dabangg tour. Reports revealed that this time the actors are going to Dubai.

In the picture, Sonakshi is dressed in a black casual t-shirt and a cap, meanwhile, Salman is tweening with the beauty and is looking dapper in a black t-shirt. Those, who are not much aware of the tour –it is Salman Khan’s two-week tour to various parts of the world. In the tour, he is accompanied by various Bollywood stars in order to entertain people around the world. It is not the first time, last year too, Salman Khan went with his team and the tour proved to be one the hits. Talking about the work front, Salman Khan has just finished the shoot for his film Bharat with co-stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi in lead roles. The superstar will also feature in the third series of Dabangg which will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More