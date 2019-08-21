Dabangg 3: The sequel of Dabangg series starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is all set to hit the box office on December 20. The film features Saiee Manjrekar as the love interest of young Chulbul Pandey and these pictures are proof that Saiee will look gorgeous with Salman.

Dabanng 3: Salman Khan to romance Saiee Manjrekar, take a look at top 5 photos of the Dabangg star

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to release in December this year. The entire cast and crew of the film recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for the film in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film features Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Kichcha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee will be seen romancing with younger Salman in the Dabangg series sequel.

The third sequel of Dabangg series will showcase the flashback of Chulbul Pandey’s life and he will be seen romancing with a fresh face. Salman wants Saiee to stay away from the public eye as he wanted to introduce her himself. But recently, the star kid shared photos of herself on her Insta handle. After seeing the photos, one can definitely say that Saiee will steal the show and win the hearts of fans. In the photo posted by her, Saiee looks gorgeous in a yellow suit and in another picture her playful side can be seen as she’s posing with a horse.

According to reports, Saiee has already shot her portions in the film with Salman bhai and is all set to give debut as a love interest of young Chulbul. Salman has seen her when she was a kid and wanted to cast her in the film. Saiee had to give a screening test and managed to clear it. The romantic thriller is all set to release this Christmas and fans are excited to see the new couple on silver screens.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Dabangg 3 will be released in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The movie has been shot in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur and now will be shot in Mumbai. The movie is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

