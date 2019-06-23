Dabbang 3. After the successful release of Bharat, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is now shedding weight for the next schedule of his upcoming film, Dabbang 3.In the film Salman will play 20-year-old notorious policewala Chulbul Pandey on the big screen once again.

Dabanng 3: Bollyood actor Salman Khan is now gearing up for the next schedule of his upcoming film, Dabbang 3. After the release of Dabang 2, Salman is all set to play 20-year-old notorious policewala Chulbul Pandey on the big screen once again.

For this character Salman is trying everything possible to get the look right. Salman has been sharing funny workout videos on social media an the actor is working towards a leaner frame as he will play a 20-year-old in Dabangg 3.

The film will depict the flashback life of Chulbul, reports said. The story will be based as of how Chulbul Pandey became a cop from being a local goon. Reports too suggest that Salman will romance another female actor, apart from Sonakshi Sinha, who had played Salman’s wife Rajjo, in the film.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva, and is prequel to the story of Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey.The film will also feature Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep who would be playing the antagonist,

Salman’s last film Bharat was a major success and it successfully made a collection of Rs 200 crore in just 14 days of its release. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. Meanwhile,after wrapping up Dabangg 3 in August, Salman will kick-start shooting for Inshallah, which is directed and producred by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman will be sharing screen with Alia Bhatt in this movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App