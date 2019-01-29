Ace celebrity Dabboo Ratnani recently launched the 2019 calendar with many Bollywood stars last night. This year it has been two decades that the popular photographer has been capturing various celebrities in various poses. The calendar includes 24 celebrities and has created a lot of buzz on the Internet.

The year 2019 marks the twentieth year of Dabboo Bollywood calendar. Since now it has been two decades of Daboo Ratnani clicking pictures of celebrities in stylish poses, the 20th edition will make your jaw drop and will surprise the fans from head to toe. The talented celebrity photographer launched the 2019 calendar last night with full enthusiasm with Bollywood celebrities like Vidya Balan, Twinkle Khanna and Rekha. Many other stars were also present at the event and looked excited about the latest 20th edition of the calendar.

This year, there will be a lot of fun as Kartik Aaryan along with Janhvi Kapoor has done their calendar debut. Among which, the most important thing is Bollywood beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the only divas who has featured in all Daboo’s calendar which means that she appeared in all 20 editions of the calendar. The current edition includes 24 Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Leone.

Some time back Dabboo also launched a nine-minute teaser of Calender 2019. The very famous launch happened last night whose behind the scenes photos and videos have already created a buzz on the Internet.

