Fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani is all set to come out with his annual celebrity calendar featuring both Bollywood bigwigs and new faces like Kiara Advani. But what has caught attention is featuring of uber-chic Sunny Leone in the calendar. Last year, when Dabboo Ratnani unveiled his celebrity calendar, Sunny Leone’s photo in all-black two-piece with a sexy backless apron and cow boot took the internet by storm. This year as well, the diva is looking to set temperature soaring in the celebrity calendar.

This year, while the actress has opted to go opposite to black, she definitely looks sizzling. Sunny recently shared an Instagram video from her account with Dabboo wherein the actress can be seen wearing red leather jacket. Through the video, Sunny shows us the funny side of her personality. She jokes that she is ready to turn studio manager for Dabboo for free, given if she features on the calendar every year.

This year is going to be special as well, given that it’s the 20th anniversary of Dabboo’s annual calendar. While for Sunny, it will be her 2nd appearance in the calendar, she has earned her spot in the calendar. In the video, Sunny can be heard saying that she didn’t eat for days before the shoot, as she wanted to look perfect. Jokingly, she even complained that the ace photographer ignored her calls and made her stand outside the studio for the shoot.

On the professional front, Sunny is quite busy shooting for Tamil war drama Veeramadevi. In the upcoming days, she will be seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11. The season 2 of her semi-biopic web series Karenjit Kaur was a huge hit on the internet. We hope to see a season 3 soon.

