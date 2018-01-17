It’s that time of the year again when many Bollywood celebrities pose for fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In his latest annual calendar, Ratnani is once again back with another glamorous and star-studded photoshoot where B’town celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, and many more.

Dabboo Ratnani is one of the leading Indian fashion photographers who is best known for his annual calendar which has become a highly notable showbiz event in India since its first publication in 1999. He is the cover photographer for all leading magazines like Cosmopolitan, Filmfare, Hi Blitz, Ok India, Elle, Verve, Femina and many more. He has helped create a trend of collectible celebrity calendars in India, after the fashion of the Pirelli Calendar. He is one of a number of photographers with trademark calendars widely covered in the media.

It’s that time of the year again when many Bollywood celebrities pose for fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In his latest annual calendar, Ratnani is once again back with another glamorous and star-studded photoshoot where B’town celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, and many more are set to star in the calendar. Dabboo Ratnani’s calendars with pictures of Bollywood celebs are one of the most renowned one that is produced by the industry.

In one of the videos shared by Ratnani on his Instagram account, we see Alia Bhatt wearing a bathrobe and her hair has been styled to look as if she has just stepped out of the shower. Dabboo even mentioned in Jacqueline’s video that she made him workout to get one shot. Celebs have the most fun this time of the year while they pose for the photo shoot. Well, after watching all these videos, we surely cannot wait for the photoshoot to be unveiled!