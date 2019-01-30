Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most featured actress on photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. She got featured in all the 20 editions of the calendar which is published annually. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan also got featured in the calendar for 18 times.

Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019: Former Miss India World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most featured actress on photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar which is published annually since two decades. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got featured in all the 20 calendars of Dabboo Ratnani, on the other hand, her husband Abhishek Bachchan made his appearance in the calendar for 18 times. In a video posted on social media by Dabboo Ratnani, Abhishek Bachchan was telling the three children of the photographer that they have been shooting for the calendar before Dabboo even got married.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on 1 November 1973. She dated Bollywood superstar Salman Khan but they got separated in 2002 as Aishwarya Rai accused Salman of physically and mentally abusing her. After that Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Aishwarya Rai and they married each other on 20 April 2007. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave birth to a girl on 16 November 2011 and named her Aradhya. She has received many awards which include Padma Shri by the Government of India, two Filmfare awards and Miss World in 1994.

Other stars who got a chance to get featured in Dabboo Ratnani’s 20th edition of the annual calendar are Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan,

Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone.

Here are the photos of the other stars who got featured in the annual calendar:

Mujhe Jungli billiyan bohot pasand hai 😻🤣

My Debut in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar ❤️@DabbooRatnani @ManishaDRatnani #DabbooRatnaniCalendar pic.twitter.com/4oIPhOQrnh — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 29, 2019

Debuts are always special! Thankyou @DabbooRatnani and @ManishaDRatnani for having me on your 20th year of the CALENDAR 🤩 pic.twitter.com/I0SuETcIEx — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) January 29, 2019

Here’s my shot for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 Calendar!!💖💖 Well there are some mornings i wake up at 5am looking like that😜🤪 @DabbooRatnani @ManishaDRatnani #DabbooRatnaniCalendar

Makeup by @jacobsadrian

Hair by @aasifahmed

Styled by Sukriti pic.twitter.com/H6BmRpmAYD — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 29, 2019

