Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  'Dada' Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly revealed that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will portray him in his upcoming biopic.

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Sourav Ganguly


Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will portray him in his much-anticipated biopic. He spoke to the media in Bardhaman, West Bengal, stating, “From what I’ve heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role…but there are issues of dates, so it will take more than a year to hit the screens.”

The film aims to capture Sourav Ganguly’s journey from his aggressive leadership on the cricket field to his influential role in the Indian cricket administration. It has been in the works for some time. Known as the Prince of Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, amassing over 18,000 international runs. He captained the Indian team to 21 Test wins and led them to the final of the 2003 World Cup, shaping the country’s aggressive cricketing mindset.

After retiring from international cricket in 2008, he continued to impact Indian cricket, serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) before taking over as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His transition from a fearless cricketer to an influential administrator makes for an exciting cinematic story, and considering Rajkummar Rao’s talented journey, expectations are already high. He is all set to impress both cricket and cinema fans.

Rajkummar Rao’s Work Front
While fans await more details on the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Rajkummar Rao is keeping busy with other intriguing projects too. His upcoming film, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, recently dropped its teaser. The film is directed by Karan Sharma and produced under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios. It follows a quirky time-loop storyline where Rajkummar Rao’s character keeps reliving his ‘haldi’ ceremony, leading to comic confusion.

Apart from ‘Bhul Chuk Maaf,’ Rajkummar Rao also has ‘ Maalik’ in his lineup. The film is produced by Kumar Taurunder and will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.

