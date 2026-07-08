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Home > Entertainment News > Dada First Poster Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration; Release Date Announced

Dada First Poster Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration; Release Date Announced

The makers of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story have dropped the film's first-look poster on the cricket legend’s birthday, featuring Rajkummar Rao recreating the iconic 2002 Lord’s balcony celebration. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Films and T-Series, the highly anticipated biographical sports drama is officially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2027.

Dada Movie and Saurav Ganguly iconic celebration, Image credits- X
Dada Movie and Saurav Ganguly iconic celebration, Image credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 11:52 IST

Dada First Poster Out: There’s no need to wait any longer for what is being called one of the most eagerly awaited sports biopics in Indian cinema. In honor of the birthday of Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, the makers of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story have released its action-packed teaser poster. At the same time, the makers of the film have confirmed a wide theatrical release schedule, which states that the biopic will be released across the world on May 14, 2027.

Starring the ever-versatile Rajkummar Rao, the film looks set to recreate the raw era of Indian cricket on the big screen.

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How does the first look poster pay tribute to Ganguly’s fiercest moment?

 

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A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The latest first look poster immediately reminds cricket enthusiasts all around the world of one iconic image of Ganguly’s captaincy. The poster depicts Rajkummar Rao perfectly mimicking Ganguly’s famous image of his uncensored jersey waving celebration on the Lord’s balcony. This memorable image dates back to July 2002 and comes after India successfully managed to chase an impossible target set by England and won the NatWest Trophy finals.

By picking such an aggressive image for their first look poster, they have clearly indicated that the film will be portraying the true aggression and fearless attitude that Ganguly brought along in the Indian team. This celebration was not only a victory in the game but also an end of dominance of foreign teams in Indian cricket.

What eras will the Dada Movie cover?

The grand script hopes to cover all aspects of Ganguly’s complex transformation from a brilliant but constantly critiqued player to an important leader in the country. Instead of just covering all his achievements and numbers, the story looks at the mental fortitude that is needed to rebuild the broken Indian team of the early 2000s.

Dada movie release date

There is purposeful timing of the worldwide theatrical launch of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story on May 14, 2027. The release date makes optimal use of the long summer vacation weekend. Interchanging with the time when the cricket season peaks, the schedule of the movie release is perfectly planned to draw in people who love movies as well as people who love sports.

Who are the creative powerhouses steering the sports biopic?

It is simply the quality of direction that will make the film a premier cinematic experience. The film is being helmed by award-winning director Vikramaditya Motwane who is known for his auteur style in movies like Udaan, Lootera and Trapped. The film is a collaboration between Vikramaditya Motwane and Rajkummar Rao who have already achieved enormous accolades through their survival movie called “Trapped”.

The movie is going to be produced by Luv Films and the production house is owned by ace producer Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The presentation of the film has been taken care of by film industry bigwigs like Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL. Having started filming in Kolkata, Mumbai and London earlier this year, the film is set to become one of the biggest productions in the career of Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star

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Dada First Poster Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration; Release Date Announced
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Dada First Poster Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration; Release Date Announced
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