The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2026 were announced on Friday, November 20, bringing together names from Indian cinema, international films, television, web series and music. Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner, taking home six awards, while Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara secured four honours.

The winners’ list also featured several names that caught attention beyond the film industry. Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year, comedian Samay Raina received the Comedian of the Year award, and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was honoured as Artist of the Year. Aryan Khan also made the list, winning Best Director in a Web Series for The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

According to the festival’s official winners register, the 2026 awards recognised achievements across 41 categories, including Indian and international cinema, television, web series, music and short films.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2026: Full Winners List

Here is the category-wise list of winners announced at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026.

Film Categories

Award Category Winner Film Best Film Dhurandhar — Best Actor Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Best Actress Aneet Padda Saiyaara Critics’ Best Film Kantara: Chapter 1 — Critics’ Best Actor Rishab Shetty Kantara: Chapter 1 Critics’ Best Actress Yami Gautam Dhar Haq Best Director Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Producer of the Year Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar Dhurandhar Best Cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap Kantara: Chapter 1 Best Choreographer Sandy Master Coolie (Monica) Best Screenplay and Dialogue Reshu Nath Haq Best Actor in a Supporting Role Vineet Kumar Singh Chhaava Best Actor in a Negative Role Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Best Actor in a Comic Role Riteish Deshmukh Housefull 5

Music Categories

Award Category Winner Film/Project Best Lyricist Irshad Kamil Saiyaara (Title Track) Artist of the Year Karan Aujla — Song of the Year Saiyaara Saiyaara Comedian of the Year Samay Raina — Best Music Director Shashwat Sachdev Dhurandhar Best Playback Singer Faheem Abdullah Saiyaara (Title Track) Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry Ilaiyaraaja —

Web Series And Television Categories

Award Category Winner Film/Project Best Web Series The Ba **ds of Bollywood* — Best Director in a Web Series Aryan Khan The Ba **ds of Bollywood* Best Actor in a Web Series Jaideep Ahlawat Paatal Lok Season 2 Best Actress in a Web Series Shefali Shah Delhi Crime Season 3 Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series) Vinay Pathak Gram Chikitsalay Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series) Huma Qureshi Delhi Crime Season 3 Television Series of the Year Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah — Best Actor in a Television Series Amar Upadhyay Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Best Actress in a Television Series Smriti Irani Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

International Categories

Award Category Winner Film/Project Best International Feature Film Avatar: Fire and Ash — Best Director in an International Feature Film Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another Best Actor in an International Feature Film Michael B. Jordan Sinners Best Actress in an International Feature Film Jessie Buckley Hamnet International Artist of the Year Taylor Swift — Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema James Cameron —

Short Film Categories

Award Category Winner Film Best Short Film Saiyed Shahid Khan Madhuri – End Is Beginning Best Short Film (First Runner-Up) Rahul Shetty Jahaan – The Last Gift Best Short Film (Second Runner-Up) Jorge Morais In Half Best Short Film (Third Runner-Up) Sai Harini Vasanth Tea Kottu’83

Dhurandhar And Saiyaara Lead The Winners’ List

Dhurandhar secured six honours, including Best Film, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Director for Aditya Dhar. The film’s producers, Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, were jointly named Producers of the Year. Akshaye Khanna received the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, while Shashwat Sachdev won Best Music Director for the film.

Saiyaara, meanwhile, collected four awards. Aneet Padda was named Best Actress, while the film’s title track won Song of the Year. Faheem Abdullah received Best Playback Singer, and lyricist Irshad Kamil was honoured for Best Lyricist. Kantara: Chapter 1 also featured prominently, winning Critics’ Best Film, with Rishab Shetty named Critics’ Best Actor. Yami Gautam Dhar received Critics’ Best Actress for her performance in Haq.

Taylor Swift, Samay Raina And Aryan Khan Among Notable Winners

Taylor Swift’s inclusion in the winners’ list drew attention after she was named International Artist of the Year. James Cameron received the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema honour, while Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor in an International Feature Film for Sinners. Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress in an International Feature Film for Hamnet, and Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director in the category for One Battle After Another.

Among Indian entertainment personalities, Samay Raina received the Comedian of the Year title and Karan Aujla was named Artist of the Year. Aryan Khan won Best Director in a Web Series for his debut directorial project, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which also received the Best Web Series award.

Kamal Haasan was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry award, while Ilaiyaraaja received the corresponding honour for his contribution to music. On television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was named Television Series of the Year, with Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani winning the acting awards for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Are The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards And DPIFF Awards The Same?

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards should not be confused with the Government of India’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The latter was instituted in 1969 and is presented by the government to recognise an individual’s outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The DPIFF Awards are a separate awards programme organised by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, recognising work across multiple entertainment categories.

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