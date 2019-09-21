Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019: The most prestigious award function of India was held on September 20, 2019, in Hyderabad and many actors like Yash, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty among others won awards for their outstanding performances.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019: The grand event of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2019 was held yesterday in Hyderabad. Many celebs from South Indian cinema attended the event including Yash, iSmart Shankar’s Nabha Natesh, Lakshmi Manchu, Allu Arjun’s brother Bobby, Mahesh Babu’s wife, Payal Rajput, Surbhi Puranik, director Sukumar, Avika and others.

Talking about the award ceremony, many celebs went home with awards. Mahesh Babu received the Best Actor award for the movie Bharat Ane Nenu and the award for the Best Actress was given to Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty for the film Bhaagamathie. Veteran actor Mohan Babu was honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

Filmmakers Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad bagged the award for Rangasthalam. Payal Rajput won the award best debut female for the film RX100. Yash and Keerthy Suresh received the award for best performances in their films KGF and Mahanati. It should be noted that Keerthy also won the National Award this year and Yash got the best leading actor award during SIIMA awards.

The actors were overwhelmed after receiving the awards and Yash expressed his excitement on stage by saying the dialogue from his film KGF to which the audience cheered. Apart from these awards, the award for the best negative role was given to Jagapathi Babu for the film Aravindha Sametha and Rathnavelu bagged the award for best cinematographer for the movie Rangasthalam. The award ceremony was conducted on September 20, 2019. The actors looked stunning at the award function and the fans were happy to see their favourite actors winning the awards.

