Dadashaeb Phalke Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor's fashion sense has always been applauding. At Dadashaeb Phalke Awards 2019 also, she looked gorgeous in a pink saree. Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter also accompanied her and the duo looked beautiful together as they posed for the cameras. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram handle and posted some heart winning photos. Their happiness saw no bounds after bagging their first Dadasaheb Phalke Excellency Award.

Dadashaeb Phalke Awards 2019: Dadsaheb Phalke Awards ceremony was a star-studded affair at Mumbai on Saturday April 20, 2019. From Kajol, Saroj Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar to Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Aahana Kumra, Kubra Sait, stars grace the prestigious night in style. However, Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight with her stunning appearance. Paparazzi clicked her endlessly as she stepped on the red carpet in a pink saree.

The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs from the glittery evening and all the photos are winning the hearts on the Internet. The green emerald necklace as minimal accessories and dewy make-up perfectly rounded off her appearance. The neat and loose bun added glam in her look.

In a yet another fashionable appearance, she can be seen playing her style game at decent level. Ample of times she has given fashion goals and these photos are merely an addition to a series of her stylish attires. Not just that, her appearance looked strikingly similar to her mother and veteran actor Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter also made his appearance at the award ceremony. He wore asymmetric an all-white kurta which equally impressed everyone. The duo are rumoured to be linked to each other in the tinsel town, due to their frequent outings together. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter won their first Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Awards trophy and shared their experience with mediapersons.

Check out more photos from the event

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their appearance together with Dhadak. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide at the box office. Janhvi Kapoor has also been roped in for a multi-starrer film Takht. Takht is a historical period drama film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More