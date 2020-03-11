Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao spoiler alert: As Rekha does not want Shraddha as her daughter-in-law, Dhruv says that he will accept her as his wife which shocks his mother.

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode of Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, the audience will see some interesting drama occurring in Shraddha and Dhruv’s lives. While Shraddha is in love with Dhruv, and he marries Shraddha only for Anjali’s sake in order to save their grandfather, Shraddha’s life takes a devastating turn.

Shraddha dreams of marrying Dhruv but is shocked when she overhears Dadi’s conversation with Rekha who does not want to see Shraddha as her daughter-in-law. Dadi prays for Shraddha’s married life with Dhruv. However, Rekha does not seem to go well with her son’s marriage with Shraddha. Further, she vows to separate her son and Shraddha.

Here’s a shocking spoiler for the show, the upcoming episode of Star Plus serial will witness Dadi asking Rekha to accept Dhruv and Shraddha’s marriage, however, Rekha bluntly refuses to do the same as she feels that the girl would destroy her son’s career. She further, tells that she would not let Shraddha ruin Dhruv’s acting career.

Further, Dhruv makes entry and adds a shocking remark by saying that he will accept Shraddha as his wife the short term.

Dhruv, who married Shraddha only because their marriage was a reason for Azoba’s recovery, reveals the same in front of his mother. He also says that he will continue this till the time Azoba recovers completely which shocks Rekha.

Will Shraddha and Dhruv’s fake marriage be able to save Azoba?

