Daisy Shah B’Day SPL: From Earning Rs 600 As An Extra To Saying No To Salman Khan — Her Unusual Road To Becoming His Heroine

Daisy Shah B’Day SPL: Before Daisy Shah emerged as the actress who would become known for appearing opposite Salman Khan in the movie Jai Ho, her journey in the film world was much more different than what it is today. There were no vanity cars, starring roles, and launch events. Her debut in the film world was as an extra, making Rs 600 per two-day stint, and even the rain once decided to change the course of her career.

As Daisy Shah celebrates her birthday on August 25, let’s look at her journey in Bollywood which makes her one of the most unique success stories of the film world.

Daisy Shah Started As An Extra For Rs 600

Daisy, who is from Mumbai, became a part of the entertainment industry accidentally. She took part in the Miss Dombivli beauty pageant, and she won the crown of Miss Photogenic. Immediately after that, the choreographer of the beauty pageant called her to give her a job opportunity as an extras’ girl in a movie. She was promised Rs 600 in return for two days of hard work. For extra earning, it was a very good deal for her, and she got selected for the film role. But at that time, becoming an actor in the film industry was far from reality.

How Heavy Rain Changed Daisy Shah’s Career

Once again, Daisy was asked to appear as an extra. However, on this occasion, the task involved performing in a song that starred Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The heavy rainfall prevented many people from reaching the place where the song was being filmed. Due to the inability to stop filming, some of the girls who had been engaged as extras were asked to fill in for dancers. Daisy was one of them.

At that time, the song was being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Noticing her performance, he invited her to become part of his dance troupe. Thus, what seemed to be only one day work became a period of years of choreographing.

Further, Daisy worked as a group dancer and helped Ganesh Acharya choreograph a number of Bollywood films. She has mentioned her involvement in such films as Tere Naam, Masti, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Rang De Basanti. Years before she would appear alongside Salman Khan in a movie, she gained extensive experience working with Bollywood from behind the scenes.

Daisy Shah Once Said No To Salman Khan

One of the most fascinating chapters in Daisy’s career came before Jai Ho. She was offered the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s friend in Salman Khan’s Bodyguard, a part that eventually went to Hazel Keech. Daisy, however, turned it down.

Recalling the conversation years later, she revealed that saying no to Salman was far from easy. She had reportedly spent days preparing herself for the conversation and remembered a “pin-drop silence” after she finally declined the offer.

It was a risky decision for someone still trying to establish herself as an actor. Yet it did not close the door on Salman’s camp. A few years later, Daisy landed the biggest opportunity of her career.

From Background Dancer To Salman Khan’s Leading Lady

In 2014, Daisy made her major Hindi-film debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. The transformation was striking. The woman who had entered the industry earning a few hundred rupees as an extra was now appearing opposite one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.

Jai Ho gave Daisy nationwide recognition and was followed by projects including Hate Story 3 and Race 3. Her career later expanded into television and reality programming, including Khatron Ke Khiladi and, more recently, Alliance. But Daisy has also been candid about feeling that her work so far has not completely represented what she can do as an actor.

In a recent interview, she said she believes her filmography has “not fully reflected” her potential and that she remains selective about projects that could show audiences a different side of her. She also spoke about believing in “divine timing” rather than aggressively manufacturing opportunities through publicity.

Daisy Shah’s Next Chapter Could Look Very Different

That next chapter may already be taking shape. Daisy has been cast as an IPS officer in the upcoming film DGP Kashmir, a role that carries a particularly personal connection. She revealed that becoming an IPS officer had actually been one of her childhood dreams.

The film is inspired by incidents involving police and security personnel in Kashmir, and Daisy has said audiences will get to see a different side of her, particularly through its action sequences. Interestingly, she is also a national-level shooter, something she believes will help her bring greater authenticity to the role. For someone whose career began because a few dancers could not reach a film set due to rain, Daisy Shah’s trajectory has never followed a predictable route.

From earning Rs 600 as an extra and assisting choreographers to having the courage to turn down a Salman Khan film only to later debut opposite him, her journey has been built as much on chance as on the decisions she made when those chances arrived. And more than a decade after Jai Ho, Daisy appears to still be waiting for the role that allows audiences to see what she believes they have not seen from her yet.

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