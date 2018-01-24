Bollywood diva Daisy Shah has mesmerised her fans with her spectacular acting skills, dreamy eyes and impressive dance moves. The diva made her Bollywood debut with none other than Salman Khan in Jai Ho. After romancing the megastar on-screen, she turned up the heat in Hate Story 3 with her super hot and bold avatar. Here are 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Daisy Shah that are sure to leave you spellbound.

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah is one of the hottest and the most desirable women of the Bollywood industry. With the dream debut in Jai Ho with none other than Salman Khan, Daisy Shah proved that she is definitely here to stay. Just a year after Jai Ho, the Bollywood diva was seen turning up the temperatures high in Hate Story 3 with her super hot and bold avatar. Apart from her spectacular acting, Daisy has also mesmerised her fans with her dance moves. Before venturing in acting, Daisy worked as an assistant with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for 10 years and helped him in films like Zameen and Khakhi.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood, Daisy once said, “I would say it has been a nice learning experience. I never wanted to be an actress, I just went with the flow and it worked out. In fact, I never wanted to be a dancer or an assistant choreographer. I never thought I wanted to be part of this industry. This particular field started as a means to earn extra pocket money and then turned into a profession.” With those dreamy eyes, spectacular dance moves and impressive acting skills, Daisy has definitely carved out a prominent place for herself in the Indian film Industry.

Daisy Shah is also set to share the screen space with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan yet again in Race 3, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem. Here are 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Daisy Shah that are sure to make you follow her right away.

