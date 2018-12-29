Model, dancer and actress Daisy Shah has taken it to Instagram to share one of her most memorable moments when she got a chance to dance with none other than the sultan of Bollywood Salman Khan. The actress shared a small video clip showing one of Salman Khan's song from his movie Tere Naam.

Model, dancer and actress Daisy Shah has taken it to Instagram to share one of her most memorable moments when she got a chance to dance with none other than the sultan of Bollywood Salman Khan. The actress shared a small video clip showing one of Salman Khan’s song from his movie Tere Naam. The actress shared that from dancing in the second row in that song to dance with him now has been one of the smallest journeys which seems like the longest one. In the video, the actress is seen dancing with Salman Khan one-on-one while Salman’s song from the film Tere Naam is playing in the background in which the model was dancing along with the supporting crew in the second row.

Daisy Shah later shared screen space with Salman Khan in the movie Jai Ho in 2014. The model-dancer-actress has worked with some of the best choreographers in the Bollywood industry including Ganesh Acharya. She made her debut in the film industry in 2010 film which was bilingual action-thriller Vandae Maatharam. She later played the lead role in Bodyguard, 2011 Kannada film. Take a look at the video of Daisy Shah, once again dancing with one of the biggest superstars of the Indian film industry, that is Salman Khan.

