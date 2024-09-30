Dakota Johnson Recalls Preconceived Notions She Had About Justin Timberlake

The actress played a Stanford University student. She recalled shooting for romantic scenes in the movie, saying, "We did it so many times that I feel like I remember this and it's happening now," said Johnson, adding, "Maybe I was traumatized."

Actor Dakota Johnson recalls working with Justin Timberlake in the biographical drama film ‘The Social Network’, reported People.

“Are you kidding? I was just like 19 and straddling Justin Timberlake and like whipping him in the face with my hair,” said Johnson, while sharing about her preconceived notions that she had regarding him.

“Hundred per cent had preconceived notions, but he was lovely and kind and really welcoming for a person that was just a stranger,” she added.

“I think that because this was ‘The Social Network’ and David Fincher we did this so many times that I’m like, I’m in it. I know it, I know all the lines. It’s still there,” she shared.

The film is a 2010 American biographical drama film directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, based on the 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich. It depicted a dramatic version of Mark Zuckerberg’s founding of Facebook and the legal battles around the giant social media network, reported People.

It stars Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, with Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, Armie Hammer as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and Max Minghella as Divya Narendra.

(With Inputs From ANI)