Happy Birthday Daler Mehndi: From Singing For Rs 1 To Selling 20 Million Copies — Here’s How He Became India’s Bhangra-Pop King

Right from songs like Bolo Ta Ra Ra and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle to the internationally renowned hit song Tunak Tunak Tun, Daler Mehndi rose up to become one of the most recognized names in India’s independent pop genre. But before all the fancy turbaned looks and chartbuster hits, it is reported that Daler Mehndi started off performing for as low as Rs 1.

He also had a time in his life when he was driving taxis in the US and performing ghazals on the weekends. His first album is reported to have sold about 20 million copies. On the occasion of Daler Mehndi’s 59th birthday on August 18, here’s how he moved from small beginnings to becoming India’s Bhangra-pop king.

Daler Mehndi Reportedly Sang For Just Rs 1

Daler was born on 18th August 1967 into a musical family. His father was Ajmer Singh who was involved with spiritual music whereas Daler became interested in singing from a very young age.

As far as the initial days of Daler are concerned, according to various stories, it has been said that Daler earned only Rs 1 for some of his initial singing shows. However, his passion for music took roots from even before that period. Daler left his home at the age of 11 to study under Ustad Raahat Ali Khan and he started entertaining big audiences at the age of 13.

Daler Mehndi Drove A Taxi In America

Another outstanding chapter of his life was when he moved to America. According to an old interview, Daler remembered how his older brother used to run a cab service in Berkeley, California. He started driving cabs on weekdays but was singing ghazals every weekend.

This was the time when Daler had dreams that were way beyond anything ordinary. One day, he took some enthusiastic fans to the Grateful Dead performance. It impressed him a lot to see the enthusiasm for such performances, and this is when he started dreaming about organizing a concert like that himself.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra Changed Everything For Daler Mehndi

His breakthrough happened in 1995 with his first album entitled Bolo Ta Ra Ra. This album became very successful. As quoted from Apple Music’s biography about Daler, Bolo Ta Ra Ra is said to have sold over 20 million records, making him one of India’s greatest independent music performers from being an up-and-coming performer.

He then came out with other albums and songs such as Dardi Rab Rab, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, and finally Tunak Tunak Tun. In a country where Bollywood movies had ruled the popular music scene, Daler was able to create an image that is independent from playback performances, with his distinct voice and lively bhangra style of music with his lavish robes and colorful turban.

When Daler Mehndi Sang With Amitabh Bachchan

Finally, even Bollywood got its turn. Daler recorded his first song in a Hindi movie for Amitabh Bachchan’s Mrityudaata in 1997 titled “Na Na Na Re.” Director Mehul Kumar remembered that when Daler was first offered the song by Amitabh, he had at first considered it some kind of prank. The partnership eventually created one of Daler’s finest Bollywood songs.

Tunak Tunak Tun Took Daler Mehndi Around The World

This was followed by Tunak Tunak Tun in 1998, which had an unconventional video and consisted of different versions of Daler with heavy use of chroma-key technology. However, the life of this song did not stop there; decades later, Tunak Tunak Tun found a new audience on the internet, making it an international internet sensation.

From a situation where Daler sang for a few bucks and drove taxis to becoming one of the most recognizable faces of Indian pop music, Daler has come a long way. Over two decades after the release of Bolo Ta Ra Ra, songs like Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle are forever linked to the name of the singer and an era where independent pop music in India produced their own stars.

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