Daler Mehndi Breaks Silence After Minister’s On-Stage Outburst, Reveals Why He Couldn’t Sing Live

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has offered an explanation for the performance that sparked an on-stage confrontation with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. After the minister questioned his ability to sing in front of the audience at the Kunjapuri Fair, the singer reportedly said he was unwell and not in a condition to perform live.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, October 18, at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, Tehri district. What was expected to be a musical highlight of the event turned contentious when members of the audience appeared dissatisfied with the performance and questioned whether Mehndi was singing live.

Why Did Subodh Uniyal Confront Daler Mehndi On Stage?

According to reports, Mehndi performed one or two songs before the audience began noticing a mismatch between his vocals and the recorded music. A background voice was reportedly heard while the singer appeared to struggle with his microphone performance, prompting protests from the crowd.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who was attending the event as the chief guest, then walked onto the stage and questioned the singer’s performance.

“Bol toh ja nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge?” the minister said, questioning how Mehndi could sing if he was struggling to speak.

Uniyal also accused the singer of consuming alcohol and said the conduct was inappropriate for an event associated with Navratri and the worship of Goddess Durga. The allegation has not been independently established.

Daler Mehndi Says He Was Unwell

Following the controversy, Mehndi reportedly explained that he was not feeling well and was unable to sing live at the time. He said he had relied on recorded vocals to keep the programme going and expressed gratitude for the affection shown to him by the people of Uttarakhand.

His explanation offered a different account of the performance, which had drawn criticism after the audience expected to hear him sing live. The incident also raised questions about the arrangements for the show and the circumstances that led to the use of recorded vocals.

Why Was Daler Mehndi Invited At The Last Minute?

According to the fair committee, singer Sunanda Sharma had originally been scheduled to perform during the cultural evening. Her programme was cancelled because of health issues, following which the organisers contacted Mehndi just two days before the event.

The change at short notice reportedly created logistical challenges. Thousands of people had gathered for the singer’s performance, and the dissatisfaction in the crowd escalated after the dispute on stage.

Police and administrative officials intervened to manage the situation. The programme eventually resumed, with attendees dancing to DJ music after the disruption.