Ever since the comedy king Kapil Sharma has exchanged his wedding vows in Jalandhar, every single detail is a hot scoop of the telly world. From Comedian Krushna Abhishek to Bharti Singh, several celebrities graced the bash. All the inside photographs and videos are surfacing on the Internet. One such video of Daler Mehndi has taken the Internet by storm. Check out the video.

Kapil Sharma is officially married now with his long-term girlfriend Ginni Chathrath. The two exchanged their wedding vows in a private ceremony according to Hindu ceremony followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony in Jalandhar. The couple is hosting a big fat reception in Amritsar. Several photographs and videos are surfacing on the social media and already taken the Internet by storm. Dressed in purple sherwani embellished with gold sequins, Comedy king looks dashing. Ginni Chathrath also looks extremely beautiful in a pink and mint green anarkali.

A video is doing the rounds on the Internet where singer Daler Mehndi can be seen singing a medley of his Punjabi songs at the event. Like Daler Mehendi’s usual performances, this one is also filled with energy and enthusiasm and successfully entertained all the guests present at the event.

There are other videos also that are surfacing on the social media where the couple looks extremely beautiful together as they welcomed their guests.

The theme of the lavish night was black and gold. Comedians Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, singer Babbu Maan and many other Punjabi celebrities graced the party.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTCJmBpXnhc

