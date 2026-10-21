Daler Mehndi Row: Uttarakhand Minister Defends On-Stage Clash, Says Singer Shouldn’t Have Performed If Unwell

The controversy surrounding singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at an event in Uttarakhand has escalated after Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal defended his decision to confront the singer on stage. The minister said Mehndi should not have attended the programme if he was physically unwell, insisting that the singer had a responsibility to honour his commitment to the event.

The incident took place on Sunday at a programme in New Tehri, where Uniyal confronted Mehndi during his performance and accused him of being drunk. A video of the exchange went viral on Monday, triggering widespread debate and prompting several members of the music industry to come out in support of the singer.

The row intensified after reports emerged that Mehndi had recently undergone surgery. Several voices from the entertainment industry criticised the public confrontation, arguing that the singer should not have been humiliated on stage, particularly if he was recovering from a medical procedure.

Subodh Uniyal Says Daler Mehndi Should Have Honoured His Commitment

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, October 20, Uniyal said the singer should not have committed to the programme if he was not physically fit to perform. He also questioned the quality of the performance and said arrangements had been made for Mehndi and his entourage, including first-class air tickets and hotel accommodation.

The minister had earlier alleged that Mehndi appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing rather than singing live. He also said the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance. These remain the minister’s claims; the allegation that Mehndi was intoxicated has not been independently established.

Mika Singh Backs Daler Mehndi Amid Controversy

The controversy has also drawn reactions from the music industry, with singer Mika Singh publicly defending Mehndi. Mika challenged the allegations of alcohol consumption and expressed solidarity with the veteran singer. The incident has triggered a wider debate over the treatment of performers at public events and the expectations attached to paid live performances.

The confrontation occurred during the cultural evening of the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday night. The annual event combines religious observances with cultural programmes and performances.

As the video of the exchange continues to circulate online, the dispute remains centred on the singer’s on-stage performance, the minister’s allegations and the criticism of the public reprimand. The allegations of intoxication should not be treated as established fact.