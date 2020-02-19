Dalljiet Kaur photos: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur is currently enjoying herself as she happens to be on a vacay and is teasing her fans with her poolside photos on Instagram. Take a look–

Dalljiet Kaur photos: When it comes to making her fans go gaga with her looks, who can beat the charm and glamour of Television actor Dalljiet Kaur. With her strong persona, Dalljiet Kaur also entered the house of Bigg Boss 13 but couldn’t last long in the house. Currently, the hottie is on a vacay and is teasing her fans with her poolside photos on Instagram.

Dressed in monokinis and holding a wine glass, Dalljiet Kaur seems to enjoy her time to the fullest in her pictures. On the work front, Dalljiet Kaur did her acting debut in Television show Mansha in 2004 and since then the hottie continues to win hearts with her on-screen performances and Instagram photos.

Talking about her Bigg Boss journey, this will not be wrong to say that Dalljiet Kaur proved among the most dignified contestants on the show. With her sober personality and by taking a stand for all the right reasons, Dalljiet Kaur no doubt emerged among the strongest but had to leave the house to due lack of votes.

Also Read: Hina Khan Instagram photos: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor takes her airport look a notch higher with this tracksuit, see photo

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur photos

Moreover, Dalljiet Kaur has also appeared in various hit shows like Mano Ya Na Mano, Kahaniya Vikram Aur Betaal Ki, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Code Red, Qayamat Ki Raat with many others and proved to be among the allrounders of the industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App