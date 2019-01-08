Damru Bhojpuri movie: The movie Damru has been directed by Rajnish Mishra and produced by Pradeep K. Sharma. The movie has garnered 29 million views on Youtube and will soon cross 30 million views. The soundtrack of the movie Damru has been produced under the label Venus Bhojpuri and has been composed by Rajnish Mishra himself. The lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Ashok Kumar Deep, Shyam Dehati and Pawan Pandey.

Damru Bhojpuri movie: The action drama film Damru starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Yashika Kapoor in lead roles has once again set the internet on fire with their sizzling on-screen chemistry and amazing acting style. The movie Damru has an amazing plot about a soft-hearted devotee of Lord Shiva, who believes in God and thinks that his relationship with God is pure and righteous. Though the movie has a twist and that is – Khesari Lal Yadav’s devotion and belief in Lord Shiva forces God to come to earth for him and humanity. The movie also stars Awadhesh Mishra, Padam Singh, Anand Mohan, Devendra Singh, and Kiran Yadav in pivotal roles.

The movie Damru has been directed by Rajnish Mishra and produced by Pradeep K. Sharma. The movie has garnered 29 million views on Youtube and will soon cross 30 million views. The soundtrack of the movie Damru has been produced under the label Venus Bhojpuri and has been composed by Rajnish Mishra himself. The lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Ashok Kumar Deep, Shyam Dehati and Pawan Pandey. The movie hit the silver screens on April 13, 2018.

Watch the movie Damru starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Yashika Kapoor here:

