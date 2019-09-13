Dan Bilzerian is here in India and fans cannot keep calm as he is here for the much-awaited poker tournament, Indian Poker Championship which is being taken place at Big Daddy Casino in Goa.

The Millionaire Instagram influencer Dan Bilzerian is here in India for Indian Poker Championship 2019

Dan Bilzerian, the internet sensation and the big face of poker is here in India for Indian Poker Championship which is being held in Big Daddy Casino in Goa, the big Daddy of casino- Dan Bilzerian has given a good start to the much-awaited Spartan Poker’s Indian Poker Championship.

The Indian Poker Championship has started on September 11 and is a 5-day tournament which will take an end on September 15. Ranvijay Singha is the host of the Indian Poker Championship and in this tournament, you will not only get to see Dan Bilzerian but also Kunal Khemu, Anita Hassanandini, Minisha Lamba and Harman Baweja.

The director of Golden Globe Hotels, Lakhram Goyal said that they are very excited to have Dan Bilzerian at Big Daddy Casino in Goa and added that his visit will intensify the excitement among Poker players. Bilzerian is one of the best Poker champion himself and has won over USD 50 million in a year, so it is expected that he will play a series of games with the other contestants.

Lakhram also said it is a privilege for Big Daddy Casino to make a partnership with Spartan Poker which is going to host the Indian Poker Championship 2019, the championship will welcome players from all over the country.

The Indian Poker Championship will have five days of the tournament and will have various events like high roller, freeze out, head hunter, and will have the highlight feature in the finale.

Dan was spotted today in Mumbai with actor Dino Morea and the picture is making rounds on the internet, the picture was taken at The A club, lower parel, Mumbai, today.

Dan Bilzerian is a social media influencer and has more than 28.2 million followers on Instagram. He is known for his lavish lifestyle and poker games, he has a net worth of USD 150 million.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App