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Home > Entertainment News > Dananeer Mobeen’s 5-Second Video That Took India And Pakistan By Storm: The Story Behind It

Dananeer Mobeen’s 5-Second Video That Took India And Pakistan By Storm: The Story Behind It

Dananeer Mobeen was just 19 when a casual five-second Instagram clip turned her into a social media sensation across India and Pakistan. Here’s how the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ moment changed her life.

Dananeer Mobeen (Photo:X)
Dananeer Mobeen (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 18:37 IST

There are viral videos, and then there are videos that become part of internet culture. In 2021, a tiny five-second clip featuring Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen managed to do exactly that.

With just a few words, “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai”, Mobeen inadvertently created one of the most recognisable social media catchphrases of the year. The clip spread rapidly across Pakistan and India, inspiring countless recreations, memes and even celebrity versions.

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Who Is Dananeer Mobeen?

Dananeer Mobeen was 19 when she became famous for the viral clip. She was already active on social media and had been creating content before the video exploded online. The clip was recorded during a trip to Pakistan’s Nathiagali mountains. Mobeen filmed herself with friends by the roadside and jokingly used the pronunciation “pawri” instead of “party”. The expression was intended to mimic a particular way of speaking associated with Pakistan’s urban, English-influenced youth.

What began as an ordinary Instagram post soon became a cross-border phenomenon.

How Did The Five-Second Clip Become A Meme?

The video’s popularity accelerated after Indian music producer Yashraj Mukhate turned Mobeen’s voice clip into a music mash-up. His version quickly went viral, giving the phrase an entirely new life in India. Soon, celebrities, brands, public institutions and social media users began creating their own versions of “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai”.

According to contemporary reports, the trend generated millions of views and hundreds of spin-offs. Interestingly, Mobeen later said she hoped the viral moment could encourage more friendly interaction between people in India and Pakistan.

Watch The Viral Video

What Happened To Dananeer After ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’?

The viral moment eventually became a career turning point. Mobeen moved from being a social media personality into acting. She made her television acting debut in Sinf-e-Aahan in 2021 and subsequently appeared in dramas including Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri and Meem Se Mohabbat.  The “Pawri Girl”, therefore, was no longer simply an internet meme. The five-second clip had helped introduce her to a much larger audience and opened doors into Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

More than five years later, Dananeer continues to be recognised primarily for that tiny video, a reminder of how quickly a few seconds of social media content can completely change someone’s public life.

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Dananeer Mobeen’s 5-Second Video That Took India And Pakistan By Storm: The Story Behind It

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Dananeer Mobeen’s 5-Second Video That Took India And Pakistan By Storm: The Story Behind It
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