Dance Deewane 2: Color's dance reality TV show, today, has its grand finale where Priyanka Chopra will appear as a special guest on the show. Desi girl also fires the stage with her dance performance. Watch latest updates of the show here.

Dance Deewane 2: India’s most-watched danceTV reality shows, Dance Deewane season 2 came to an end today. Its is one of the highest TRP fetching show as it features 3 generation dancers on one platform. The show has made everyone laugh and cried with there top performances.

In the show, every dance forms has been performed on stage showcasing enormous talent of India, but as we say All ends well which begins well, so today the show will present its larger than life episode with all glamour and talent in it.

Also Read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Over 4500 dancers participated for Jathara song

Today 3 generations will compete to bag the winner trophy, the competition will be between Vihan Trivedi, Twisha Patel and Omm Subham Mohapatra from generation one, Paramdeep Singh and Vishal Sonkar from generation two and Mehul Mehta and Sneha Adapawar.

Watch Promo:

The show is judged by veteran actress Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan. Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen as a special guest and not only she will watch all the performance but fire the stage with her dance move.

Desi girl also gets emotional with some of the mind-boggling performances as the performance was dedicated to her late father Ashok Chopra. Audiences can watch the show on September 28 at 8 pm onwards. Viewers can also watch the show on VOOT app.

Today the makers of the show shared the promo on Instagram, featuring Priyanka Chopra, In the video desi girl made a bang entry and till now the promo has got more than 80000 views with thousands of lovable comment, as Priyanka after along appeared in Indian reality TV show. A fan wrote Cute Priyanka, while others wrote welcome mam, we love you, Desi girl is back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App