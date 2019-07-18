Dance India Dance 7: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dancing with the star cast of Jabariya Jodi on the sets of Dance India Dance season 7. Watch Kareena stealing the show with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in talks since she made her television debut in the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance season 7. She has been balancing between London and Mumbai at the same time as the actor has been on a vacation with family for a long time now. Recently, Kareena was spotted dancing with the stars of Jabariya Jodi- Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra on the sets of DID 7.

Last week pictures of Kareena were out wearing a red gown looking absolutely stunning. She shot for this episode before leaving for London. Sidharth and Parineeti came to promote their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi which is all set to release on July 26. In the picture, the actors are dancing with Bebo setting the stage on fire with happy faces.

We have been seeing pictures of Kareena holidaying with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister Karishma and rest of the friends and family. There are reports that after Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora will be seen judging an upcoming episode of DID 7 as Kareena’s substitute as she is busy shooting for a film. Last week the actor was in news being the highest-paid actress in television industry till now. Kareena is charging 3 crores per episode for judging Dance India Dance reality show.

Check out the photo-

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently working on her upcoming film Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan khan. She will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News and Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

