Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan who made her television debut this year with Dance India Dance 7 is currently judging the show. As per reports, this week, Kareena Kapoor will recreate the dance steps of some old songs.

Dance India Dance 7: Bollywood bombshell Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently judging the Dance reality show Dance India Dance 7, will be seen performing on some old retro tracks this weekend. Bebo who is having one blast of a year with back to back movies and judging reality show will surely stun us all with her dance moves!

Giving us the nostalgic feels and grooving to the melodious tunes, we are sure Pooh will set the stage on fire! If reports go by, Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo will be seen dancing to Ole Ole from beau’s Saif Ali Khan’s movie Yeh Dillagi. As per Kareena, she has danced better than Saif Ali Khan! Kareena Kapoor also revealed that she will be seen grooving to Karishma Kapoor, Govinda’s track Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Rahi Thi from Coolie No 1.

Interestingly, Coolie No 1 is getting a remake this year and will star Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor’s stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor is currently working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi medium and will play the role of a cop. She will also be seen making her Bollywood comeback after pregnancy with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good news which going by the title is based on pregnancy.

Check out some of her photos from the Dance India Dance sets here:

Kareena Kapoor started her acting career with Regufee in 2000 and even bagged Filmfare award for the best female debut. Among some other films that have made her the diva she is now are- Refugee, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Aśoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Talaash: The Hunt Begins…, Chameli, LOC Kargil, Dev, Fida, Aitraaz, Hulchul, Bewafaa, and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App