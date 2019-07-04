Dance India Dance 7: Karisma Kapoor will be filling for her sister Kareena Kapoor's place in the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance as Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for Angrezi Medium in London. Dressed in a pink plunging neckline gown, Karisma Kapoor is looking breathtaking in the pictures from the sets, have a look

Karisma Kapoor looks stunning as she fills in for sister Kareena Kapoor Khan for next episode

Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most stunning diva’s who is known for her glamour and style. After astonishing everyone with her outstanding acting skills, the actor is currently spreading her magic on Television screens with her debut with Dance India Dance. The actor has just shot for some episodes of the show and the kind of energy that the hottie puts in at the stage is simply commendable. But it seems that her fans will not be able to see her for the coming episode of the show as this time her place will be filled by a guest judge.

Reports reveal that as Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for her film Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, so her sister Karisma will take her place in the show. It seems that after spending quality time with her family, Karisma Kapoor is back but her sister is still in London for her work.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the hottest actors who master the talent of creating a buzz with her stunning attires and her beauty. Starting from making heads turn on the red carpet to impressing everyone with her social media clicks, the actor knows how to garner attention.

On the work front, after completing the shoot of Angrezi Medium, the actor will then commence the shoot for her film Good News with Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Post to that, Kareena Kapoor Khan will then appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht with costars Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

