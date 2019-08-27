Dance India Dance: The actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing her debut on television with popular dance reality show Dance India Dance, there she reveals about her crush from the film Ashiqui, see here.

Dance India Dance: The actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her television debut with dance reality show Dance India Dance. In the show host, Karan Wafi in a rapid-fire asks Kareena about his crush in Bollywood. Kareena revealed her feeling for the actor Rahul Roy of the film Ashiqui. Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about his crush and said that she watched the film 8 times just to watch Rahul Roy. She had a big crush on him and she always admires him. Well, it is not just Kareena who got a crush on the actor Rahul Roy, he made a brilliant performance in his debut film and won many hearts.

The actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently came back to the work from long vacay in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and the celebrity kid Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo was excited to make her debut on television with famous dance reality show Dance India Dance and Karan Wafi missed no chance to impress Kareena with his kinky elements. Although Kareena got trapped in the rapid-fire round and revealed about his crush. The answer created the buzz on television.

Apart from Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan is working on other big projects that include Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, the shooting of the film had done and the film goes to post-production. The actress is also lined up for the films Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar’s directorial Takht alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The show Dance India Dance came back after the gap of 2 years, but this time the show carries different energy, it is on the top because of the presence of Bebo. The actress Kareena Kapoor do the best whatever she is assigned to do for, so here she puts all her Bebo style and grabs the attention of all. Recently the actress winds up the Lakme Fashion week 2019 finale.

