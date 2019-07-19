Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has responded to speculations of her fat paycheck on Dance India Dance. Reports are rife that Kareena is charging Rs 3 crore per episode for Dance India Dance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the celebrities that has managed to strike a perfect balance between her professional and personal life. Having grabbed ambitious projects like Good News, Takht and Angrezi Medium, Bebo is also currently judging dance reality show Dance India Dance. While it is her ravishing looks and dance moves that often end up grabbing the headlines, the latest report by an entertainment portal has spilled the beans on the amount Kareena charges per episode for Dance India Dance.

According to the latest buzz, Kareena Kapoor gets a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore per episode. She comes down from London to shoot for each episode. However, when she is unable to come, Malaika Arora fills in her shoes. When Kareena was recently asked about the same, the actor replied that she does not want to comment on numbers. At the moment, she is in London loving life with her boys, i.e Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

On being asked about comparisons with other celebrity judges on Television, Kareena earlier said that there is no competition as she is coming the way she is. She thinks competition is great but it should be between the shows and not judges. Emphasising that she is going to work with them with her heart, Kareena added that she is looking forward to having fun rather than being too strict.

On the film’s front, Kareena recently wrapped up films like Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Her next film Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is yet to go on floors.

