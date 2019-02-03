Dance India Dance season 1 winner and popular choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan has issued a clarification statement over an alleged molestation case on the Instagram. In the statement, he had rubbished all the allegations. According to the FIR registered at Oshiwara Police station, the victim was allegedly harassed by the singer on various occasions.

Dance India Dance season 1 winner and popular choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan who has been allegedly accused of molestation took to Instagram to issue a clarification statement. In the statement, he had rubbished the allegations. He mentioned that the wrong allegations with vested interests intent of extorting money has complete faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail. Soon after the post, the comment section was flooded with the followers’ reaction. Till now, the post has received 8,068 likes.

The victim had registered a case aginst him on January 30 at Oshiwara Police station. In the complaint, he had touched her inappropriately on two separate occasions.

She also alleged that his team also harassed her and her troupe for days after the incident and even threatened her with dire consequences of terminating her contract. Salman Yusuff Khan is a popular face in the film industry. He immediately became popular after winning the first season of reality show Dance India Dance in 2009.

He had also been featured as choreographer along with Yana Gupta in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4, later, Isha Sharvani in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5. He won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 along with Drashti Dhami. He had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 as a contestant.

Salman Yusuff Khan made his Bollywood debut in ABCD: Anybody Can Dance under the direction of Remo D’Souza which released in February 2013. He had also won the 6th season of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, with Drashti Dhami. Yusuff had married Faiza Haramain, his longtime girlfriend.

