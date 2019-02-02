Dance India Dance season 1 winner Salman Yusuff Khan has been charged against a sexual harassment case at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. The process of investigation has already started and the details regarding the case will be out soon.

Recently, choreographer and dancer Salman Yusuff Khan is charged against a sexual harassment case. The complaint is filed at the Oshiwara police station, Mumbai. The Investigation for the case has already commenced and it is expected that the details regarding the case will be out soon. Salman came into limelight after appearing and winning the show Dance India Dance season 1. Post to it, he began by appearing in the various title songs and music videos. He then appeared as a choreographer in the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the season 4 and season 5 with Isha Sharvani.

The hardworking dancer also won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 with Drashti Dhami. Talking about his personal front, the dancer tied the knots with his longtime girlfriend Faiza Haramain who earlier worked at Kingfisher Airlines.

Correction: Sexual harassment complaint filed against dancer/choreographer Salman Yusuf Khan in Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai. Police begin the investigation. #Maharashtra (original tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/7GRK296WqJ — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019

He also did her Bollywood debut with the movie ABCD: Anybody Can Dance under the sight and direction of Remo D’ Souza which got released in February 2013. The hardworking actor has a huge fan base of about 531 k followers on Instagram and updates himself regularly on social media. Good news for his fans, the choreographer will next be seen in the movie Untitled Dance Film in 3D.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More