Dance Plus 4 winner finally witnessed the grand finale on Saturday February 2, 2019 and after defeating Vartika Jha, V Unbeatable and Sujan & Aanchal Chetan Salunkhe lifted the trophy. He has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with the coveted trophy. The finale episode was an entertaining one which comprised of celebrity appearances including Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Kumar Sanu, Ankita Lokhande, Nora Fatehi, and Mouni Roy.

He was mentored by dance expert Punit Pathak. The young boy hails from a middle-class family of Pune and is a self-trained dancer. His father is a daily labourer and mother is a housewife.

Dreaming of achieving something big, he started learning videos from YouTube as he could not afford training. He mastered his popping skills and has earned titles like Popping badshah, and powerful popper. The favourite show of the viewers is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra.

Remo D’Souza was the ‘super judge’. Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande mentored their teams and also judged the contestants’ performances.

Talking about his goals, in an earlier interview to a leading daily, Chetan said he wanted to pursue his passion of dancing and make it his career. His parents are supporting him a lot. He was to make their life simple and easier. but he remained positive.

Chetan further added that he was grateful to be a part of a platform like a Dance Plus 4. Highlighting the importance of the reality shows, he said such shows guide you towards achieving the goals. For him, it is a blessing as he has fame today. This way, he had been able to help out his family.

