Dance Plus 5 grand finale winner social media reaction: It is rare to witness in Indian reality shows that viewers agree on one deserving contestant worthy of winning the show. One contestant’s win is regarded as another contestant’s loss. After Bigg Boss 13 fiasco, a similar narrative is emerging on social media where fans are divided over Rupesh Bane’s win in Dance Plus 5. Rupesh Bane from Team Dharmesh lifted the winner’s trophy at Dance Plus Season 5 Grand Finale on February 22, 2020. Along with the winning trophy, Rupesh also took home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakhs.

While his fans are elated with his accomplishment, there are many social media users who have expressed that Janam Crew deserved to win the show. A Twitter user has questioned the decision of the makers to announce Rupesh Bane as winner. He commented the team who deserves to win, doesn’t win. Why is it so? Janam deserved to win.

Another social media user has said that the winner should be the one who receives the maximum votes, not least. In a lengthy tweet, another Janam Crew fan has said that while Rupesh Bane is a good dancer, he wasn’t as deserving as Janam Crew. From their choreography to song selection, everything was top notch.

#DancePlus5 Why does it happen every time that the team deserves to win, but they don't win?

Janam is deserve to win this show, #janam @remodsouza @TheRaghav_Juyal @punitjpathak — Mitesh (@Mitesh22494) February 23, 2020

Hi Dance+, just thought you should be made aware of the fact that the winner is usually the guy who gets the most points/votes. Not the one with the least. You know, had to make that clear, considering your recent and past slip ups. #DancePlus5 — Riya Shah✨ (@Riya_Shah06) February 23, 2020

But anyways whoever may be the winner #Janam you all have a long way to go. Kudos to everyone- Jay, Noel, Maharshi, Abhi you all were and would always be my fab crew. Looking forward to more of your dances. And yes, thank you #punitjpathak for guiding them well.#DancePlus5 — #HarshadChopdaForITA (@BepannaahFan) February 23, 2020

Saare gareeb, lachar, bebas, hi winner kyu hote hai 🤔🤔 #DancePlus5 — INDIAN🇮🇳 (@Indian41055453) February 22, 2020

Elated with his team’s victory, Dharmesh Yelande shared a photo with Rupesh Bane on Instagram and thanked everyone for their support as well as voting for the latter. Furthermore, he also posted a group photo with his entire team. Dance Plus 5 grand finale was high on entertainment quotient and some amazing dance performances by not just the finalists but also team captains-Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Chavan and Suresh Mukund and super judge Remo D’Souza. Along with the entire team of Dance Plus 5, the grand finale was also witnessed guest appearances by Baaghi 2 team-Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor and veteran actors Dharmendra and Mithun Chakraborty.

