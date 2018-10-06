Dancer Mokshda Jailkhani through the art of dancing is breaking boundaries. Despite being chubby, through her excessive talent she has shown it to the women that being curvy can not hinder one's progress. The Kashmiri girl, who is now based in Mumbai has been recently uploading some drop-dead gorgeous dance videos.

Mokshda Jailkhani, better known for her crazy moves is back in news! The diva stole many hearts in 2016 for her powerful performance at the new season of Dance Plus. She may not be in news lately, but has surely garnered massive following on Instagram. The Kashmiri girl, who is now based in Mumbai has been recently uploading some drop-dead gorgeous dance videos.While most of us, especially women are too busy body shaming themselves, this woman has been winning hearts for her curvy body which is excessively entwined with sexiness.

The hottie has a great fan following on Instagram, with 165k followers. Recently she posted a very hot video, in which she was seen dancing along with 2 other beauties.

Seen as a very talented dancer, one of the show’s contestants of Dance Plus was Mokshada Jailkhani, who blew everybody’s mind, including the judges of the show, choreographer Remo D’Souza’s show has Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.

