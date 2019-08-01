Nitesh Tiwari treats IIT Bombay: Ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari earlier this week hosted a special screening of his new film Chhichhore for IIT Bombay students. As the trailer was ended the hall was blasted with hootings and clappings, the students loved the work and insisted to replay the trailer.

Nitesh Tiwari treats IIT Bombay: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari earlier this week gave a special gift to IIT Bombay students by hosting a special screening of his latest film Chhichhore, but interestingly the official trailer of the film is yet to be announced. The treat given by Nitesh is because he was also a pass out from IIT Bombay, recollecting his past memories, Nitesh decided to treat the students with Chhichhore trailer.

After the trailer, Nitesh got many compliments and students were totally mesmerized by the work, they were so much dragged away by the trailer that they all wanted to see it once more. The auditorium was fully crowed by the students and at one point all the students were hooting and clapping during the trailer screening. Chhichhore is a romantic comedy-drama film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019.

Actors like Siddharth Narayan, Raj Bhasin, Wolf Rajput, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Shukla, Tushar Pandey, Nalneesh Neel will be seen in pivotal roles. However, the film will clash with Prabhas, Shraddha’s much-anticipated film Saaho. Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh recently tweeted and wrote Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 Friendship Day, all set for 30 Aug 2019 release… Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor… Directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

#Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 [Friendship Day]… All set for 30 Aug 2019 release… Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor… Directed by Nitesh Tiwari. pic.twitter.com/pyXPQbZcWP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2019

