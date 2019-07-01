Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari has reacted to Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood. He said that he was shocked when he heard about it but it is her life and she can lead it the way she deems fit. The director also revealed that they lost touch after Dangal and met briefly during award functions.

Zaira Wasim has grabbed headlines with her decision to quit acting and disassociate herself from Bollywood. As several celebrities express their opinion for and against the decision, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari has ended his silence and admitted that it did come as a shock. For the unaware, Zaira made her acting debut with Dangal and played Aamir Khan’s on-screen daughter in the film.

Speaking about Zaira Wasim’s decision, Nitesh Tiwari told an entertainment portal said that he read about the same in the afternoon and he was shocked by it. While the decision was unexpected, it is Zaira’s life and she can lead her life the way she deems fit. When she was selected, she did so for reasons best known to them. Admitting that there is a sense of loss, he said that Zaira is an extremely talented actress.

In the interview, he also revealed that he and Zaira lost touch after Dangal. They briefly met during award functions. Her reasons to leave Bollywood are best known to her and she must have thought about it before taking the step. He concluded by saying that none of us has the right to pass judgement on her decision.

Author Taslima Nasreen, Actor Raveena Tandon and many others have slammed Zaira on social media. Calling it a moronic decision, Taslima wrote on Twitter that so many talents in the Muslim community are forced to go under the darkness of burqa.

Zaira Wasim will be last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink will feature Zaira playing the role of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at a young age. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar alongside Zaira Wasim, The Sky Is Pink is slated to hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App