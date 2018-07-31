Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's latest dance video has taken over the Internet. The two young and talented beauties were shaking a leg on the latest revised version of Dilbar from John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate and the dance video has taken social media by storm. Besides being amazing actors, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are terrific dancers as well.

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra’s latest dance video has taken over the Internet. The two young and talented beauties were shaking a leg on the latest revised version of Dilbar from John Abraham’s upcoming film Satyameva Jayate and the dance video has taken social media by storm. Besides being amazing actors, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are terrific dancers as well. They both keep posting their dance videos on their social media accounts and the comment section is flooded with praises.

Although Nora Fatehi’s dance on the recreated version of Dilbar was phenomenal, we must say that even Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra have left no stone unturned to make the video a memorable one as it will leave you stunned.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfmbjC6neJA/?hl=en&taken-by=fatimasanashaikh

Their perfect dance moves and expressions are to die for! The video has gone viral on social media in no time. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote that the amazing dance has been choreographed by Shazeb Sheikh.

On the work front, both Sana and Fatima, who stole millions of hearts with their powerful performance in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal, have been doing extremely well.

While Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan starring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif and will be produced by Yash Raj Films, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana which will be directed by Amit Sharma. Both Sanya and Fatima keep making dance videos and keep sharing them on their social media accounts which then take social media by storm.

As soon as the video of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra surfaced on the Internet, it began breaking the Internet and is all over the news.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More