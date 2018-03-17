The 27-year-old actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has not signed any other project as she is busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film Thugs of Hindostan will hit the theatres on November, 7, 2018. The stunning young diva was last seen in Dangal playing the role of Geeta Phogat, the Indian wrestler.

Fatima Sana Shaikh who is currently busy shooting for the ongoing project Thugs of Hindostan has not signed any other film. Dangal will be playing the lead role opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Following the advice of mentor Aamir Khan who played her father in the movie Dangal is waiting for the movie to release before getting indulge in any other project. As per the sources, the actress has got many offers but haven’t signed any deal yet.

“At the moment, the world is talking about debutants like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. But as soon as Thugs of Hindostan releases, Fatima, who had made a strong impact through her debut film Dangal, will surely have more projects lining up for her. With a mentor like Aamir Khan, she is sure to make the right choices. Someone like her should be getting multiple offers in a month, but it is all about waiting for the right films and making intelligent choices,” says a source close to the actress.

The 27-year-old actress started her career at a very young age. She is best known for her role in Chachi 420 as a baby girl Bharti. The stunning young lady came to fame after starring in a sports movie, Dangal which revolved around Geeta Phogat, Indian wrestler. She played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat’s daughter in the movie. She has worked in Ishq, Chachi 420, Bade Dilwala, One 2 Ka 4, Tahaan, Best Of Luck Nikki, Bittoo Boss, Table No.21, Akaash Vani, and nuvvu nenu okkatavudam.

