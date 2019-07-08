Fatima Sana Shaikh: Filmmaker Satish Rajwade is all set to direct a rom-com Hindi film and Fatima Sana and Sunny Singh will be seen working together in the movie.

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Actress Fatima Sana who rose to fame after playing the role of Geeta Phagot in the film Dangal is currently working on her upcoming Bollywood movie Life In a Metro Sequel. In this movie, the actress will be seen opposite Rajkumar Rao and the film will be helmed by filmmaker Anurag Basu. Other than this movie, the 27-year-old actress is set to work in a rom-com movie.

Marathi film director Satish Rajwade is set to make his directorial debut in Hindi films and as per reports Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sunny Singh have been decided to play the lead roles in the movie. The untitled movie will be produced by Ajay Kumar under the banner of Kyta Productions.

Although both the actors Fatima and Sunny have verbally given their nod for the film after reading the script, there has not been agreement drawn on the papers till now. According to sources, the film is currently at an initial stage and the filmmakers will release an official statement after the cast for the movie has been finalised.

Satish Rajwade had directed some amazing movies like Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, Popat and Autograph. If everything goes on the right track, the audience will see a fresh pair on the screen. It will be the first time that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sunny Singh and Fatima Sana Sheikh will collaborate for a project. Fatima Sana Sheikh will also be seen along with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in a horror-comedy movie, Bhoot Police which will hit the theatres on February 2, 2020.

